Demand to continue Tallarevu, Pedapudi mandals in Kakinada revenue division

Kakinada: There is a growing demand for continuing Tallarevu and Pedapudi mandals in the existing Kakinada revenue division instead of the proposed revenue divisions of Ramachandrapuram and Rajamahendravaram respectively. Also, the people of Gokavaram are demanding the government to continue Gokavaram mandal in the present Rajamahendravaram revenue division instead of the proposed Kakinada revenue division.

Tallerevu mandal has rich biodiversity reserves in the name of Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary and also oil exploration activities are in full swing. Tallarevu mandal is 20 km distance away from Kakinada and 35 km to Ramachandrapuram.

On the other hand, there is no proper transport facility to go to Ramachandrapuram from Tallarevu mandal. In order to go to Ramachandrapuram, people of this mandal have to go to Yanam (Puducherry) and from there they should catch Ramachandrapuram bus. If they want to go to Kakinada, many RTC buses and autos and other private vehicles are available.

Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish said that though Tallarevu mandal is under Mummidivaram constituency, which falls in Konaseema district, it should be continued in Kakinada division for the convenience of people. He said that he had already submitted representations to the Revenue Minister and also to the District Collector and he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The people of Tallarevu mandal are strongly opposing shifting their mandal into Ramachandrapuram from Kakinada revenue division.

Meanwhile, Pedapudi mandal is very near to Kakinada revenue division with a distance of 10 to 15 km. But it falls under Anaparthi constituency of East Godavari district (Rajamahendravaram). The people of Pedapudi village also requested District Collector Ch Hari Kiran to continue their mandal in the existing Kakinada revenue division as Rajamahendravaram is far away from their mandal.

Anaparthi MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy also submitted a memorandum to District Collector Hari Kiran requesting him not to shift Pedapudi mandal to Rajamahendravaram district instead of the existing Kakinada division. He said that he had no objection in continuing the mandal in Kakinada division.

On the other hand, the people of Rampachodavaram and Chinturu divisions are expressing concern over their mandals being merged with the proposed Paderu district. The tribal people demanded the government to make Rampachodavaram or Chinturu as a special district by merging some of the sub-plan areas in upland areas of Peddapuram division. They also said that Alluri Sitaramaraju launched the freedom struggle in Rampachodavaram division, hence it should be named after Sitaramaraju. They said there will be no use for Rampachodavaram and Chinturu division people due to the new proposed Paderu district.