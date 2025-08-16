Democracy means efficient governance, says Ayyanna

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday said it is important to understand civic responsibilities, respect the democratic system, and work for the betterment of society.

Participating as the chief guest in the 79th Independence Day celebrations held on the Assembly premises, the Speaker first paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi before unfurling the national flag. Extending greetings to the people on the occasion, he described August 15 as an auspicious day that fulfilled the dreams of millions by ending British colonial rule.

“The freedom we enjoy today was achieved through immense sacrifices, hunger strikes, and long imprisonments endured by countless patriots,” he said, recalling the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, B.R. Ambedkar, and Pingali Venkaiah, among others. He underlined the need for today’s youth to learn about the freedom struggle and draw inspiration from it.

Ayyanna Patrudu noted that the essence of democracy lies not in facilities, but in efficient governance. “Every public issue must be discussed in the Assembly, and every new policy should aim at public welfare,” he said, adding that the absence of some MLAs from Assembly sessions reflects irresponsibility. He urged all members to actively participate in debates to address people’s problems.

The Speaker reiterated that the younger generation should recognize the sacrifices made during the freedom movement and dedicate themselves to serving the nation.

Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Assembly secretary general Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, several deputy secretaries, officials, and Assembly staff were present at the programme.