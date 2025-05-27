Live
Dental hospital badly needed in every dist
Kurnool: Kothuru Satyanarayana Gupta, founder of Janata Foundation, has urged the State Government to establish dental hospitals in every district headquarters across Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the media on Monday, he emphasized that setting up government dental hospitals would make dental care accessible to the common people.
He pointed out that currently, government hospitals provide only basic treatment such as pain relief and tooth extraction, but lack advanced procedures like root canal treatments. This forces patients to rely on expensive private dental clinics. “A root canal procedure followed by placing a crown can cost thousands of rupees, making it unaffordable for many,” he said.
Gupta stated that government-run dental hospitals would greatly benefit the poor and middle-class population by offering low-cost, quality dental services. He also highlighted the need for awareness campaigns in schools and colleges regarding dental hygiene, noting that lack of awareness often leads to negligence and poor oral health.
He revealed that letters have already been sent to the Chief Minister and the Health Minister of Andhra Pradesh, urging them to consider this proposal as part of the government’s welfare initiatives. “Dental hospitals in every district can play a crucial role not just in treatment, but also in raising awareness among the public,” he said.
Gupta concluded by stressing the importance of oral health in digestion and overall well-being. “Teeth play a vital role in breaking down food. Without proper dental health, even eating becomes difficult,” he added, urging the government to act swiftly on this pressing public health need.