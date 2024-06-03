DEO takes stock of amenities, systems at counting centre

Kurnool: District Collector and Election Officer Dr G Srijana has ordered the officials concerned to arrange emergency medical staff at every block and fire safety emergency exit on every floor without fail. She visited Rayalaseema University on Sunday and inspected strongroom live feed in the control room. She also inspected engineering block where EVMs were preserved and counting room.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered Roads and Buildings SE to set up sign boards of the emergency exits. Fire department officers were ordered to assign staff at every floor in block 3. Also, officials concerned were directed to check loose wire connections pertaining to Air Conditioners (ACs) at every corridor and be sure that there are no loose connections and DRO was ordered to set up sign boards displaying medical camps and media centres.

Collector Srijana enquired about the details of medical camps, ambulances besides the arrangements at observers rooms at every block.

Additional SP Nagababu, DRO Madhusudhan Rao, R&B SE Nagaraju, Tidco SE Rajasekhar, DWMA project director Amarnath Reddy, DD I&PR Jayamma, BC Welfare Officer Venkata Lakshmamma and others participated.