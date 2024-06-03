Live
- Attempts to Influence Poll Process: CEC Kumar dares Oppn to give proof
- Cong, BJP sure of double-digit
- Modi’s ‘400 Par’ or Kharge’s ‘295’: All eyes on Lok Sabha poll results today
- Strong security for counting process : SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
- Delhi court dismisses bail plea of accused in New Born Baby Care Hospital fire case
- French Open: De Minaur rallies past Medvedev, first Australian to reach QF since 2004
- LS polls: All set for counting on Tuesday amid Exit Poll projections of PM Modi’s third term
- Stage set for counting of votes in Andhra Assembly, LS polls
- K’taka: Candidates submit nominations for Upper House seats
- Police Arrest Individual for Hate Messages in Mangaluru
Just In
DEO takes stock of amenities, systems at counting centre
Kurnool: District Collector and Election Officer Dr G Srijana has ordered the officials concerned to arrange emergency medical staff at every block...
Kurnool: District Collector and Election Officer Dr G Srijana has ordered the officials concerned to arrange emergency medical staff at every block and fire safety emergency exit on every floor without fail. She visited Rayalaseema University on Sunday and inspected strongroom live feed in the control room. She also inspected engineering block where EVMs were preserved and counting room.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered Roads and Buildings SE to set up sign boards of the emergency exits. Fire department officers were ordered to assign staff at every floor in block 3. Also, officials concerned were directed to check loose wire connections pertaining to Air Conditioners (ACs) at every corridor and be sure that there are no loose connections and DRO was ordered to set up sign boards displaying medical camps and media centres.
Collector Srijana enquired about the details of medical camps, ambulances besides the arrangements at observers rooms at every block.
Additional SP Nagababu, DRO Madhusudhan Rao, R&B SE Nagaraju, Tidco SE Rajasekhar, DWMA project director Amarnath Reddy, DD I&PR Jayamma, BC Welfare Officer Venkata Lakshmamma and others participated.