Depression Triggers Heavy Rainfall Across Coastal Andhra



A severe low-pressure area has intensified into a depression, entering the northwest Bay of Bengal on Friday morning before making landfall along the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Over the next 24 hours, the system is expected to move towards West Bengal, North Odisha, and Jharkhand, bringing significant rainfall to the region.

As a result of the depression, many coastal areas experienced overcast conditions on Friday, with rainfall recorded in several parts of North Andhra. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rain across North and South Odisha on Friday night, advising fishermen to refrain from going out to sea due to expected winds of 40-50 km/h. Safety indicator number three has been hoisted at ports along the northern coast.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred on Friday, largely attributed to the active southwest monsoon and the influence of the depression. Munchingipattu in Alluri district recorded a substantial 46 mm of rainfall, while numerous locations along the north coast received over 10 mm. Following consecutive days of rain, the overall situation has improved in 17 districts; however, Rayalaseema continues to face a rainfall deficit. The recent downpours have positively impacted the cultivation of paddy, cotton, and pulses, providing much-needed relief to farmers tending to their kharif crops.

In response to the potential for flash floods triggered by heavy rain, State Home and Disaster Management Minister Anita convened a review session at the Disaster Management Organisation office in Tadepalli. During the discussion, she instructed officials to implement preventative measures in susceptible areas and to set up warning boards in hazard-prone zones. Coordinating efforts with the Irrigation, Roads and Buildings, and Panchayat Raj departments has been deemed essential to monitor ponds, canals, and roads affected by the rain. The minister urged the public to remain vigilant as more rain is forecasted for areas throughout coastal Andhra.