Deputy CM Amzath Basha advises elderly people to undergo corona tests at Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that those who have completed 60 years of age should compulsory go for coronavirus tests.



He inaugurated Coronavirus Rapid Test Kits (CRTK) here on Saturday and said that government is taking all steps to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Minister further said that as part of this initiative government has provided 200 Corona Rapid Testing Kits to every Primary Health Centre in the district. At the same time, people who have crossed 60 years of age should voluntarily go to PHCs to get tests, he said.

He said that as per directions of the government, medical staff would visit every house and conduct tests for senior people. On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister underwent for coronavirus test and resulted negative. Kadapa RDO Malola, Tahsildar Sivarami Reddy and others were present.