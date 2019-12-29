Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose promises to resolve dotted, Inam lands' issues

Nellore: Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose on Saturday said the issue of dotted lands and Inam lands would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He promised to find a solution to the issue soon.

He, along with the Minister for Housing Ch Ranganatha Raju, was holding a review with the district officials on the implementation of schemes as part of Navaratnalu at the new ZP Hall here.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said the State government had set a target for providing house sites to 25 lakh poor people across the State. The Chief Minister had issued orders for purification of revenue records.A survey would be conducted after completing the process to ensure that there are no irregularities, he said.

The Housing Minister said the officials had identified 78,174 eligible people in the district for house sites.Steps would be taken to provide house sites to the eligible before Ugadi. He also said the administration had identified 2,478 acres of land out of the required 2,853 acres in the district.

Minister for water resources P Anil Kumar Yadav alleged that irregularities had taken place during Telugu DesamParty regime in the housing scheme. The government is determined to save the money to the exchequer through reverse tendering.

District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu said the officials had identified beneficiaries after conducting a door-to-door survey. Legislators urged the Ministers to resolve the issues of the dotted land in their constituencies. They also appealed to the Minister to ensure that roads, drains and drinking water are provided at the places where lands are allotted to the poor.

Ministers promised to see that provide basic amenities are provided at the housing projects. Principal Secretary of Land Administration KRBHN Chakravarthi, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, B Durga Prasad Rao, legislators M Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, R Prathap Kumar Reddy, V Varaprasad, K Sanjeevaiah, Joint Collector V Vinod Kumar and others were present.