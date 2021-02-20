Design committee chief expresses satisfaction over Polavaram project works

Rajamahendravaram: Polavaram Project Dam Design Review Committee chairman AB Pandya has said that Polavaram project construction works will be completed by 2022 and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing works.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing Polavaram Project works with the officials at a hotel here on Saturday, he said fixing of gates at 52 metres height were completed. Spillway road was completed up to 1,105 metres out of 1,125 metres length.

Hydraulic cylinders and power packs have also been fixed to the gates and fixing of 192 gadders of spillway has also been completed, he added.

Subsequently, he provided some suggestions to the contract company Megha Engineering.

Polavaram Project Authority chief executive officer Chandra Sekhar Ayyar, Water Resources Department secretary Syamala Rao, Engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy, Polavaram Project SE Narsimaha Murthi, members of Central Water Commission, Megha Engineering company director Ch Subbaiah, general manager Satish and other officials were present.