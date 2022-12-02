Develop Chitravathi reservoir as a tourist attraction: CM

Lingala (YSR District): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR) should be developed as one of the famous tourism spots in the State as the location is picturesque and with the availability of required infrastructure facilities.

As part of his two-day visit in the district, the Chief Minister has inaugurated a boating facility at the balancing reservoir. He also inaugurated a Lake View Guest House including a restaurant and the total cost of the development projects is Rs 5.6 crore. These projects were taken up by the Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) at Parnapalle village of Lingala mandal on Friday.

The Chief Minister said the government was ready to spend funds in a big way to promote tourism.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, district in-charge Minister Audimulapu Suresh and Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has enjoyed the boat ride for some time at the balancing reservoir. Later, the Chief Minister has witnessed a photo exhibition set up by the Irrigation Department at the YSR Lake View Guest House. Chief Minister's OSD Dhanunjaya Reddy, PADA OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy, Joint Collector C M Saikanth Varma, trainee Collector Rahul Meena, SP KKN Anburajan and others were present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister who arrived at the Kadapa airport along with his wife YS Bharathi received a warm welcome from Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, DIG Senthil Kumar and YSRCP MLAs.