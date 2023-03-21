Develop Vedic varsity's manuscript project as iconic in country: TTD EO

Tirupati: The TTD Manuscript Project should be developed into an iconic institution in the country for the preservation of the rare manuscripts, said EO A V Dharma Reddy.

The EO held a review meeting on the project at SV Vedic University on Monday with the officials concerned to check the progress of ongoing works of scanning of manuscripts with the university. He aspired that the scholars should do research and obtain PhDs on these rare manuscripts which were scanned and preserved at SV Vedic University. The EO said out of 5,500 manuscript books (bundles) brought from ASI, scanning of around 3,370 with a total pages of 2,11,313 has been completed.

He instructed the authorities to complete the curing and later scanning of remaining manuscripts within a span of two months. "For this, we will provide necessary infrastructure and manpower to complete the task on time," he added.

Earlier, the officials informed the EO over the progress of works with the help of a powerpoint presentation. The EO also learnt from them the process of research, scanning, cleaning of manuscripts and safeguarding techniques. The EO was also told that there were very rare manuscripts related to Jyothisha, Vedanta, Purana, Kavyas etc. available which need to be scanned for the sake of future generations. Reacting to this, the EO said, they were the treasure of the country and those manuscripts need to be translated into Telugu which is understandable even to a common man.

In coordination with the Sanatana Jeevan Trust, the Manuscript Project of TTD should emerge top in the entire country, he reiterated.

JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, SVVU Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Manuscripts Project Deputy EO Vijayalakshmi and Registrar Radheshyam were present.