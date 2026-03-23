Development is the nickname of Nellore: Anam

Nellore: DescribingNellore Rural Constituency as a 'Nickname' of development, Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has lauded MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for the development initiatives.

Anam along with, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inaugurated Rs 27 crores worth 247 various development works at Padarupalle village of Nellore Rural mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kotamreddy Sridhar striving hard and committed in rendering service to the constituency people.

Anam said he felt happy for inaugurating developmental works and recalled that once Nellore Rural was part of Rapur constituency represented by him.

The minister assured that state government always ready to support the MLA.

The Minister suggested the Kotamreddy to ensure steps for increasing the revenue of Nellore Municipal Corporation(NMC) by coordinating with newly appointed Mayor Deverakonda Sujatha.

He said that government has sanctioned Rs 10.40crores for reconstruction of ancient temples in Nellore Rural Constitiency and also proposed to construct new temples under 'Srivani Trust' of TTD.

Reminding that state is witnessing faster development due to initiation of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he feels fortunate for working under him.

TIDCO Chairman V Ajay, City Mayor D Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Poluboyina Roopkumar Yadav former Nellore Mayor N Bhanusree and others were present.