Development possible only with Jagan: Dy CM

Kadapa (YSR district): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that development of the state is possibly only with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is spending crores of rupees for the same.



As part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, he visited Ramaraju Palle in 48th division in the city and collected first-hand information from people over implementation of developmental schemes.

He said that at least one person in every family got benefited under the welfare programmes of government.

Basha alleged that the previous TDP government totally neglected the development of Kadapa city due to various political reasons.

He urged the people to bless Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue developmental schemes in future. TTD Board member Maseema Babu, Kadapa Market Yard Chairman Bangaraiah and other party leaders were present.