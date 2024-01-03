Development remains a dream for Razole

Rajamahendravaram: Razole constituency is an area with amazing natural beauty surrounded by the canals and the sea. This constituency is part of Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency in the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.



This constituency was formed in 1951 and consists of Razole, Malikipuram, Sakhinetipalli mandals, and six villages of Mamidikuduru mandal. As of 2019, the constituency has 1,86,819 voters. Elections were held in the constituency 14 times since 1955. In 1962, Razole was reserved for SCs.

Razole is politically dominated by the Kshatriya community when it was a general constituency. Most of the constituency has BC, SC and Kapu voters who can make or break the fortunes of a candidate.

A V Suryanarayana Raju had won four times from Razole. He won the elections in 1983, 1985, 1994, and 1999. Between 1985-89, he served as the Deputy Speaker of the combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

He was the chairman of the Committee on Privileges for one year and the chairman of the Committee on Public Undertakings for one year. Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao won twice. Varaprasada Rao won the 2009 election as Congress candidate.

In 2014, TDP candidate Gollapalli Surya Rao won. In 2019, Rapaka Varaprasada Rao contested from Jana Sena and won. Later, he joined YSRCP. Concerning the 2024 elections, TDP and Jana Sena parties have also focused strongly on this constituency.

Since the sitting MLA had won on Jana Sena ticket, it is likely to put up a tough fight from this seat. Bonthu Rajeswara Rao and Deva Varaprasad are trying for this ticket from Jana Sena. Bonthu contested as YSRCP nominee in the 2014 and 2019 elections and lost. Gollapalli Surya Rao is hoping for the Razole seat from TDP.

Musician Mangalampalli Bala Muralikrishna, film music director Satyam, famous directors Adurthi Subbarao, Katta Subbarao, Sukumar, actors Anjali, Hema, Krishnudu and others are among the famous people from this region.

Razole is also important in terms of tourism. Antharvedi Sri Lakshminarasimha temple, Kadali Nadaswara temple, Dindi Resorts, Sompally Resort, and house boats are highly popular. The house where Mahatma Gandhi stayed is still available for public visit as Gandhi House.

If we look at the issues and election promises, former chief ministers NT Rama Rao and YS Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Sakhinetipalli-Narsapuram Bridge. But the works have not been taken up.

Due to this, the people of Konaseema and Bhimavaram districts have to depend on boats for commuting. The pipelines belonging to ONGC and GAIL companies are causing hardship for the people in the villages due to frequent leakages.

The coastal area is being eroded due to sea change and lanka villages are being washed away. Crop lands are turning into fishponds. Illegal aqua cultivation is going on a large scale.

When the Godavari is in spate some villages get submerged for weeks. Although there are opportunities for extensive development in terms of tourism, nothing has been done. Though promises are galore, in practice nothing happens.