Development works in Addanki Municipality reviewed

Ongole: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar conducted a review meeting with municipal officials regarding the ongoing development works in Addanki Municipality. The minister enquired about sanitation, drainage, drinking water supply, and road conditions in the town, and also participated in the Public Grievance Redressal Programme, at Addanki on Monday.



During the review meeting with the officials, Minister Ravi Kumar emphasised the need to focus on sanitation issues in the town. He instructed the officials to ensure timely removal of garbage from streets and to keep drainage systems clean to prevent problems.

He also stressed the importance of providing safe drinking water to the residents and urged officials to expedite road repairs and streetlight installations. Criticizing the previous government, Minister Ravi Kumar stated that they had collected garbage tax from the public and businesses, but the current government abolished the garbage tax upon coming to power. He pointed out that while the previous Telugu Desam Party government had initiated waste-to-wealth centres, these projects were neglected after Jagan Reddy came to power.

Following the review meeting, Minister Gottipati conducted the public grievance redressal programme at the Addanki municipal office and assured the people of Addanki that he would stand by them in solving their problems and urged the officials to work towards resolving the issues raised by the complainants.