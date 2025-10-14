Devi Prasad receives best teacher award

Ongole: Dr Immadisetty Devi Vara Prasad, Deputy Director and Head, Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences at Andhra Kesari University here, received the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award- 2025 from the Society for Learning Technologies (SOLETE) in a ceremony at Vijayawada on Monday. Devi Prasad, known for his discipline, perseverance, and determination, served at both Acharya Nagarjuna University and Andhra Kesari University for over 20 years, mentoring outstanding athletes and physical education teachers. His students also won gold and silver medals at national-level competitions, elevating Andhra Kesari University’s reputation nationwide.

On behalf of SOLETE, the APSCHE vice-chairman, Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, and the Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE, Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, presented the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher Award-2025 to Dr Devi Vara Prasad at a grand award distribution ceremony.

The Andhra Kesari University officials, along with the teaching and non-teaching staff, congratulated Dr Devi Vara Prasad for receiving the best teacher award.