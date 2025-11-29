‘Devils’ could not destroy Amaravati, says Lokesh

Vijayawada: Ministerfor education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh said that while Amaravati, the capital of the Gods and the fruit of farmers' sacrifice, was targeted for destruction by "devils," the slogan of 'Jai Amaravati' could not be silenced despite numerous conspiracies.

He criticised the previous administration for playing "three-card game politics" in the name of three capitals, failing to lay a single brick, while the former Chief Minister built a palace for himself at a cost of Rs 700 crore.

Lokesh was speaking at a function held in Uddandarayunipalem after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for the headquarters of 15 national banks and insurance companies in Amaravati.

He recalled the determination of the people: "From small children to 80-year-old elders, they held the flag, shouting 'Jai Amaravati'." He alleged that farmers were chained for saying 'Jai Amaravati,' and female farmers were abused and kicked by police boots.

The 1631-day Amaravati movement is history, marked by the deaths of 270 farmers and cases filed against 3,000. He emphasised that Amaravati is not a switch that can be turned off; the foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that Prime Minister immediately agreed to provide Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of Amaravati when requested by the Chief Minister. Now, under the supervision of minister P Narayana, the work is progressing at jet speed. The policy of the people's government is One Capital, Decentralised Development.

The minister was all praise for Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, "The first name that comes to my mind when I think of women power is Nirmala Sitharaman." He described her as a model for women, noting her calmness contrasted sharply with her fierce parliamentary debates where she holds opposition leaders accountable.

He noted that Forbes magazine has listed her among the World's 100 Most Powerful Women for six consecutive times. He acknowledged Nirmala Sitharaman's unwavering support, stating that she always responds immediately when the Chief Minister meets her to request assistance for the state.

She provided the necessary financial resources to put the stalled Amaravati work back on track. When the Polavaram project was delayed and damaged due to 'reverse tendering' and neglect of key components like the Cofferdam, she formed a special expert committee to set it right. He also mentioned that she held a midnight meeting with the Chief Minister to allocate funds for the Visakha Steel Plant, bringing it back on a proper path.