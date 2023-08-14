Devineni Uma dares RGV to make a film on projects during TDP tenure

Amaravati: Senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma has thrown an open challenge to film director Ram Gopal Varma. He challenged to make a film on the projects built during the Telugu Desam era.

He criticized that the YCP leaders had propagated that Pattiseema was a nonsense and now they have sent RGV to shoot there under what pretext. He said that after coming to power, the YCP government did not pay attention to Pattiseema and at least did not do maintenance. He said that TDP is credited with completing Pattiseema and giving irrigation to about 13 lakh acres.

Devineni Uma said that all the stalled projects will be restarted after TDP comes to power. He said that the whole world saw the power point presentation given by their leader Chandrababu on the projects.

Uma objected to Ram Gopal Varma's shooting at Ibrahimpatnam Pavitra Sangam. Now that the YCP has nothing to criticize... Pattiseema has been targeted. At the holy confluence, Uma performed special pooja and offered jalaharati. Speaking on this occasion, he made the above comments.