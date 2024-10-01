Devineni vows to work hard to strengthen YSRCP

Vijayawada: YSR Congress leader Devineni Avinash who has been appointed president of NTR district vowed here on Monday that he would strive hard for strengthening the party. He thanked party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in him by appointing him to head the party in the NTR district.



Earlier, former Minister Velampalli Srinivas, former vice-chairman of the Planning Commission Malladi Vishnu, former MLA Nallagatla Swamidas, former chairman of AP Fibrenet Punuru Gautam Reddy, MLC Talasila Raghuram, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, deputy mayor A Sailaja Reddy, Kadiyala Bucchi Babu and scores of other leader across the district congratulated Devineni Avinash.

Addressing the gathering, the YSR Congress leaders flayed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his failure to implement either welfare or development programmes which he assured during the elections. They said that the Super Six is yet to be implemented and his 100-day administration is an utter flop.