  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Devineni vows to work hard to strengthen YSRCP

Devineni vows to work hard to strengthen YSRCP
x
Highlights

YSR Congress leader Devineni Avinash who has been appointed president of NTR district vowed here on Monday that he would strive hard for strengthening the party.

Vijayawada: YSR Congress leader Devineni Avinash who has been appointed president of NTR district vowed here on Monday that he would strive hard for strengthening the party. He thanked party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing faith in him by appointing him to head the party in the NTR district.

Earlier, former Minister Velampalli Srinivas, former vice-chairman of the Planning Commission Malladi Vishnu, former MLA Nallagatla Swamidas, former chairman of AP Fibrenet Punuru Gautam Reddy, MLC Talasila Raghuram, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, deputy mayor A Sailaja Reddy, Kadiyala Bucchi Babu and scores of other leader across the district congratulated Devineni Avinash.

Addressing the gathering, the YSR Congress leaders flayed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his failure to implement either welfare or development programmes which he assured during the elections. They said that the Super Six is yet to be implemented and his 100-day administration is an utter flop.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick