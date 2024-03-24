Devotees Beeline To Tumburu Theertham

TIRUMALA: In connection with Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti on March 25, TTD made elaborate arrangements for the trekkers from Sunday itself.

With Phalguna Suddha Pournami lasting both on Sunday and Monday, the devotees especially trekking lovers hailing from Southern India and Maharastra made a beeline to one of the most important torrents located in the dense interior wood of Seshachala ranges.

The devotees were allowed to trek from 5am till 3pm on Sunday. TTD has made elaborate arrangements of distribution of Annaprasadam packets, water, buttermilk to the trekking devotees with the help of Srivari Sevaks.

Medical teams, ORS packets, Ambulance were kept ready to attend emergency services if any.

Security guards and Forest personnel were deployed all through the trek path to ensure safety and security of devotees.

The devotees will also be allowed to trek Tumburu Theertham on Monday from 5am till 11am only.



