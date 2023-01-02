Devotees experience divinity of Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, Swarna Rathotsavam was held amidst religious fervour on Monday.

Lord Malayappa along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi adorned with dazzling ornaments mounted on the flower decked glowing golden chariot was taken in a procession in the Mada streets around the shrine, much to the delight of the devotees who gathered in good numbers to witness the spiritual spectacle.

The devotees, especially women, pulled the chariot with enthusiasm, chanting Govinda Govinda... in devotional ecstasy. Women employees of TTD also joined with the pilgrims in pulling the chariot with enthusiasm.

Board members Mallieswari, Madhusudan Yadav, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and others were present. On Tuesday, the temple management will conduct Chakrasnanam in the Pushkarini, the holy temple tank to mark Vaikunta Dwadasi celebrations, according to TTD sources.