Devotees flock to Srisailam Mallana temple amid last Monday of Kartik month

On the occasion of last Monday of Kartika month, the prominent temples n Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are queued up with devotees and lighting up Kartik lamps after taking holy bath in Godavari and Krishna rivers. Devotees in Telugu states performed abhishekam and special pujas from early morning in Shiva Kshetras as well as famous temples.



Meanwhile, there is a rush of devotees at Srisailam temple, a famous Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh. Devotees are performing holy baths in Patalganga with devotion. As it was the last Monday of Kartika month, devotees flocked to see Mallanna from early morning to have a glimpse of deity.



Due to the rush of devotees, the authorities have canceled the darshans of the sanctum sanctorum. There is a rush of devotees in the Pancharama Kshetra temples of Draksharam, Kumararam, Ksheeraram, Bhimaram and Amararam. Devotees performed special pujas in shrines like Tripurantakam, Bairavakona, Srikalahasti and Kapilatheertham.