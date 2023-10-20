Live
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- "Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
- Anantapur: Govt ready to procure millets cultivated locally
- Rayachoti: Avail govt schemes, Collector appeals to beneficiaries
- CM committed for upliftment of all sections: MP Reddeppa
Devotees give thumbs up to TTD services
Tirumala: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy inspected the galleries and interacted with the devotees about the distribution of food and other amenities being provided to them in connection with Garuda Seva on Thursday.
The devotees expressed satisfaction over the volume of services provided by the TTD at regular intervals.
Services of Sevaks lauded
TTD Chairman and the EO lauded the impeccable services of Srivari Sevaks, who have been rendering services to devotees waiting in four mada street galleries since early hours with dedication and devotion.
Nearly 2,500 Srivari Sevaks were pressed into service to pack and distribution of food to the devotees waiting in galleries and water distribution to health department.
Bhunama and Dharma Reddy also appreciated the vigil by senior officers, who were drafted to monitor the services in all the four mada streets under the direct supervision of TTD JEO Veerabrahmam with the assistance from FACAO Sri Balaji, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao and PRO Dr T Ravi in the Mada streets.