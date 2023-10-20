Devotees give thumbs up to TTD services

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy inspected the galleries and interacted with the devotees about the distribution of food and other amenities being provided to them in connection with Garuda Seva on Thursday.

The devotees expressed satisfaction over the volume of services provided by the TTD at regular intervals.

Services of Sevaks lauded

TTD Chairman and the EO lauded the impeccable services of Srivari Sevaks, who have been rendering services to devotees waiting in four mada street galleries since early hours with dedication and devotion.

Nearly 2,500 Srivari Sevaks were pressed into service to pack and distribution of food to the devotees waiting in galleries and water distribution to health department.

Bhunama and Dharma Reddy also appreciated the vigil by senior officers, who were drafted to monitor the services in all the four mada streets under the direct supervision of TTD JEO Veerabrahmam with the assistance from FACAO Sri Balaji, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, CE Nageswara Rao and PRO Dr T Ravi in the Mada streets.