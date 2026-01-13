Devotees perform mandala deeksha at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: A 41-day-long ‘Sri Narasimha Chandana deeksha’, observed with fervour, concluded at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Monday.

The ‘mandala deeksha’ was observed by scores of devotees in Visakhapatnam.

Amidst Vedic chants, the offering of the sacred bundle (irumudi) and removal of the ‘mala’ were performed following rituals.

Following the instructions of the Devasthanam’s Executive Officer N Sujatha, the temple administration made extensive arrangements for a hassle-free ritual observance of the devotees as they completed their ‘mandala deeksha’. Devotees who completed the deeksha were given an opportunity to have darshan of the deity in the sanctum sanatorium. For the convenience of the devotees, the temple provided free bus service as well.

More focus was paid on providing quality food to devotees who had come from faraway places.

AEO K Tirumaleswara Rao, supervising officers Vadrevu Ramana Murthy, K Venkateswara Rao and other staff members participated in the programme.