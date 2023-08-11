Devotees rush increases at Tirumala amid weekend, to take 18 hours for darshans

Amid weekend, Tirumala is experiencing a rush of devotees for Sarvadarshans on Friday. The crowd of devotees has increased significantly, leading to all compartments being full and devotees having to wait outside the queue.



It is learned that it would take and estimated time of around 18 hours to complete the darshan.

On Thursday, a total of 57,443 devotees visited Tirumala and offered their prayers and 28,198 devotees offered hair to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The hundi income for the day was reported to be at Rs. 3.9 crores.