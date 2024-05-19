Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations Hall Tickets Released

The Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 3. Exams will be conducted in two sessions daily during this period. For First year students, the exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while for inter-second year students, the exams will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Practical exams will be held from June 4 to June 8. The Inter First year English Practical Test will be held on June 10 at 9 AM, followed by the Environmental Education exam on June 11 at 10 AM. The Ethics and Human Values exam will be conducted on June 12.

All students who have paid the exam fee can download their intermediate hall tickets from the official website of the inter board.