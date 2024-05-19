Live
- Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall products in US due to manufacturing issues
- Andhra May 13 violence: SIT visits police stations in Palnadu, Tirupati
- CPI Leader Narayana Predicts Change of Government at Center and in States
- Goof-up in Kerala hospital, doctor implants wrong rod in patient’s hand
- With a three-day week, expect momentum to break
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag clinch men’s doubles crown without dropping a game
- Lucknow University’s ‘political nursery’ in full bloom in 2024 LS polls
- BJP leaders demand farmers’ rights
- Vote for lotus if you want strong PM, says HM Amit Shah
- PM Modi says like Naxals, Congress considers entrepreneurs enemies of the country
Just In
Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations Hall Tickets Released
Highlights
The Telangana Intermediate Board has announced that the hall tickets for the upcoming Advanced Supplementary Examinations.
The Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations are scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 3. Exams will be conducted in two sessions daily during this period. For First year students, the exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, while for inter-second year students, the exams will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
Practical exams will be held from June 4 to June 8. The Inter First year English Practical Test will be held on June 10 at 9 AM, followed by the Environmental Education exam on June 11 at 10 AM. The Ethics and Human Values exam will be conducted on June 12.
All students who have paid the exam fee can download their intermediate hall tickets from the official website of the inter board.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS