Devotees rush to Bhadrachalam temple for Ekadashi celebrations, to take two hours for darshans

The Bhadrachalam Ram Temple has witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees celebrating the first Ekadashi festival. Pilgrims from various regions have gathered in large numbers, eagerly awaiting their turn for darshan of the Lord.

Since early this morning, devotees have been queuing patiently after the Suprabhata Seva, which commenced the day's festivities. Special pujas and an abhishekam for the main deities were performed, filling the temple premises with the vibrant chants of Sri Rama's name.

Due to the surge in attendance, the waiting time for special darshan has extended to two hours, while free darshan is taking up to three hours. The atmosphere is one of devotion and reverence as hundreds continue to arrive throughout the day.

