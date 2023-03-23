Devotees throng Srisailam to witness Rathotsavam

On the fourth day of the five-day Ugadi Brahmotsavams, Rathotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi enthralled the devotees at Srisaialam temple on Wednesday evening. Earlier in the morning, the authorities performed special prayers to the Lord and Goddess. Chandeeshwara Puja, Mandapa Aradhana, Japanustas and Rudra Homam were organised at Swamivari Yagasala. Chandi Homam was organised at Ammavari Yagasala. As part of the Utsavams, special Kumkumarchana was performed to Ammavaru.





On the fourth day of the festival, the Goddess was decorated as Rama Vani Sevitha Raja Rajeshwari Alankaram. After evening prayers, Rathotsavam of Swami and Ammavaru was organised. Following the tradition, Rathanga Puja, Rathanga Homam and Rathanga Bali were performed prior to Rathotsavam. At the Rathanga Bali, pumpkins, coconuts and rice were offered as Satvika Bali. Immediately after Satvika Bali, the presiding deities were seated on the Ratham (chariot) and taken out in a procession.



