Devotional music concert organised

Vijayawada: Siri Muvva Nrutya Niketan, a music and dance school, organised a devotional musical concert in connection with the auspicious festival of Maha Sivaratri at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

The programme commenced on a serene note with “Mahaganapatim” in Nata raga. The artistes then presented “Govinda Govinda” in Brindavani raga, followed by “Antayu Nuvve” in Hindola raga. The devotional fervour continued with “Pibare Ramarasam” in Yamuna Kalyani raga, “Ramachandraya Janaka” in Kurinji raga, and concluded melodiously with “Pidikita Talambralu” in Madhyamavathi raga.

Each rendition reflected classical depth, devotion, and disciplined training.

The Keerthanas were soulfully rendered by N Naga Sathivika, K Sri Raenu, T Gargeyi, V Divyanshi, B Lakshana, P Jignesh, and A Gurucharan, the dedicated disciples of Chalikonda Siri.

Their synchronised presentation, clarity of diction, and adherence to raga bhava were well appreciated by the gathering of devotees and music lovers.

The temple authorities honoured the young artistes in recognition of their commendable performance, making the evening a spiritually uplifting and culturally enriching experience for all present.