Deworming drive held

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 9:48 AM IST
Rajamahendravaram: National Deworming Day was organised at Kantipudi Rama Rao Municipal Corporation High School under the supervision of District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao. Albendazole tablets were distributed to students as part of the drive. State observers Dr Geetha Padmaja and Dr MV Padmaja attended the programme.

Officials said deworming tablets are being administered to children aged between 1 and 19 years in all government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres across the district. Out of the target of 4,06,342 children, tablets were distributed to 3,82,774 children, achieving 94.2 per cent coverage. Authorities stated that children who missed the dose would be covered during the mop-up round scheduled on February 24.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer T Sridevi, District RBSK Programme Officer Dr G Harichandra Prasad, headmaster Srinivas, Programme Officer Dr Shammi Kumar, paediatric specialist Dr Indraja, DICE Medical Officer A Srinivasu and Kambalapeta UPHC Medical Officer Dr Anuhya participated.

