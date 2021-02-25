DGP Gautam Sawang pats Prakasam Collector, SP

Ongole: DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the efforts of District Collector Pola Bhaskara and SP Siddarth Kaushal in panchayat elections in deploying the para-police and described them as inspirational. He said that he told the State Election Commissioner about of the untiring efforts of these two top officials in a letter.

They made strict security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Gram Panchayat elections by assigning 3,459 para policemen working in various government departments to the district Police department for the election duties.

They provided special uniforms to the para-police personnel as part of the polls and conducted training classes for two days. The para-policemen bravely stayed at the polling stations allotted to them till the end of the elections.

DGP Gautam Sawang brought the issue to the notice of the State Election Commission stating that the para-police had worked tirelessly to prevent any untoward incidents during the panchayat elections. As many as 3459 para police including Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi - 1024, Tribal Welfare staff -22, BC Welfare staff -55, Welfare Education assistants -577, Village Surveyors -836, PETs -205, Engineering Assistants -740 with special uniforms were deployed from various departments.

The State Election Commissioner especially lauded the Collector and the SP for ensuring all the security arrangements without causing any inconvenience to voters.

A felicitation programme was organised on Thursday at 63 police stations across the district for the para-police. The DSPs, the CIs and the SIs handed over certificates of appreciation with the signature of the SP to all 3459 para-police personnel who assisted the Police department in the elections. The SP said that the para-police services are always recognised by the Police department. During the event, the respective police station officials arranged a feast for the para-police.

Para police P Anusha from Veligonda said that Prakasam District SP took care of them more than their staff and provided them with all facilities like accommodation, meals and transportation. She said that the SP is real inspiration for them and they always remember the SP.