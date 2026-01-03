Two held for obscene online abuse of Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have achieved a significant breakthrough in a case involving the circulation of obscene and derogatory messages against Vijayalakshmi, the wife of actor Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Two accused have been arrested for allegedly posting vulgar, defamatory and abusive comments on social media platforms, while efforts are on to identify and apprehend more individuals involved.

According to the police, the accused had repeatedly used Vijayalakshmi’s name on social media to post indecent, insulting and character-assassinating comments, including the use of sexually explicit language. The posts were aimed at publicly humiliating her and damaging her reputation.

Distressed by the continuous online harassment, Vijayalakshmi approached the cyber police and lodged a formal complaint.

Taking the complaint seriously, the cyber crime wing immediately launched an investigation. Officials analysed social media accounts, mobile numbers, IP addresses and other technical data linked to the abusive posts.

Based on digital evidence, the police identified and detained two individuals involved in posting the offensive content.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nithin, a native of Davanagere, and Chandru, a resident of Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru. Nithin, who works as an engineer, allegedly used highly obscene language in his comments, while Chandru, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, also participated in posting derogatory messages.

The police revealed that although the accused deleted the posts later, their IP addresses were successfully traced, leading to their arrest.

Preliminary investigation has confirmed that the accused misused social media platforms to post obscene and defamatory content, causing mental harassment and reputational harm. Both accused are currently being interrogated, and cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.