DGP Gautam Sawang writes to cops families, thanks them for their sacrifice

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang penned an emotional letter to the families of the police department who are working round the clock for the protection of people and thanked them. DGP said that the sacrifices of the family members of police personnel are more valued for allowing them to work to contain Coronavirus. Sawang said that he is proud of the police irrespective of their rank and cadre who are striving hard to save the people from this deadly virus.

"I see a mother while you are pleading with people who venture out on the roads violating norms and at the same time a see a father in those police personnel who lift their lathis on those who do not heed to the repeated requests to stay at home," he said.

The DGP asserted that he could understand the situation of the police who are on their duties undergoing physical and mental stress throughout this lockdown period. The entire department has left their homes ever since the virus spread and started guarding people.

"It amuses me to watch the kids of police personnel who cannot even hug their fathers or mothers in fear of virus but to spread the message to masses on social media to support their parents," Sawang said. He assured the family members of their welfare who are working at the ground level.