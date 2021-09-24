DGP Goutam Sawang appeals to politicos not to mislead people

Amaravati: Director general of police Gautam D Sawang appealed to political leaders not to resort to false campaign on sensitive issues like drugs case. He said that one should ascertain the facts before giving a statement on such issues.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the DGP said Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized drugs in Mundra port in Gujarat and Vijayawada commissioner of police clarified that Vijayawada city has no link with the drug racket. But some political leaders are repeating the same topic giving scope for doubts among public.

He that media, including local and national, is reporting on arrests in Delhi, Noida, Chennai and Mundra in connection with drug cases and stated that AP has no connection. The DRI officials also clarified that the accused used Vijayawada address only and there are no traces of drug trafficking in Andhra Pradesh.

The DGP appealed to political leaders not to create panic among people with false campaign on the case.