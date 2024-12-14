Karthika Deepotsavam at Tirumala tomorrow

Tirumala: The holy hills of Tirumala will observe the Karthika Deepotsavam at the temple on December 15.

As a part of this fete, the hill shrine shines under the illu-mination of mud lamps on the Sunday evening. A galaxy of over 100 mud lamps will be lit in different places starting from Garbha Griha. The lamps will be lit in front of Akhandam of sanctum sanctorum, Kulasekhara Padi, Ramulavari Meda, Garudal-war, Dwarapalakas, Vakulamata shrine, Varadaraja Swa-my shrine, Yoga Narasimha, Viswaksenulavari Sannidhi, Sabha Ara, Chandana Ara, Kshetrapalakula Sanniddhi, Bangaru Vakili, Vendi Vakili, Dhwaja stambham, Bali-peetham, Kshetrapalakula Sannidhi, Tirumalaraya Man-dapam, Poolabaavi, Tirumala Rayamandapam, Ranga-nayakula Mandapam and Mahadwaram.

While outside the temple at Sri Varahaswamy Temple, Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple and Swamy Pushkarini. TTD has cancelled Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and monthly Pournami Garuda Seva in view of this festival.