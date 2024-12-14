Students have a duty to act as ambassadors for public safety

Eluru: In a bid to combat cybercrimes and atrocities against women, an awareness programme was organised under the joint aegis of Eluru District Police and Gramadeep Trust to appoint students as ambassadors for public safety here on Friday.

The chief guest, Eluru District Superintendent of Police Pratap Shiva Kishore emphasised the initiative undertaken by the Gramadeep Foundation to train students as Cyber Sainiks to combat cybercrimes and atrocities against women. Selected students from various colleges were appointed as ambassadors to ensure public safety and raise awareness about cyber threats.

He urged anyone encountering cyber fraud to immediately report it to the helpline 1930 or the special district number 95550351100. The cyber cell would then take action to block or reactivate the messages as necessary.

Joint collector Dhatri Reddy announced plans to establish a traffic park in Eluru to educate people about traffic rules and safety measures.

The newly formed Abhaya Team was also introduced, with its mission to protect women and girls in schools, colleges, railway stations, public places, and bus stands by spreading awareness and ensuring safety.

He urged everyone to install CCTV cameras in their homes and neighbourhoods to deter theft and prevent untoward incidents. The students were also asked to leverage social media platforms to promote safety campaigns and learn constructive ideas through tools like ChatGPT.

Prominent attendees included Dr Manohar from Gramadeep Trust, G Anupama, Shri Shantan Rao, Hyderabad-based social worker Varaprasad, Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar, SB Inspector Malleshwara Rao, Women Police Station Inspector M Subbarao, Eluru One Town Inspector Satyanarayana, Woman SI Kanthipriya, Cyber Cell SI Madhu Venkataraju, IT Core In-charge RSI Narendra, police officials, and selected student ambassadors from various colleges.