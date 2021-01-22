DGP must quit if he can't respect his uniform: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu termed it 'dangerous thinking' on the part of the YSRCP government to make illegal arrests in the Ramatheertham temple case with the ulterior motive of terrifying and suppressing the voice of the Opposition leaders and cadres.

Condemning the late night arrest of TDP AP former president K Kala Venkat Rao regardless of the fact that he was a non-controversial 69-year-old leader with 40 years experience of credible political career.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the TDP chief demanded DGP D Gautam Sawang to explain what crime Venkata Rao had committed. It was YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy who came on an unscheduled visit only to create obstacles to the TDP leaders' visit to Ramatheertham. The DGP should explain why no preventive steps were taken nor any case was filed against the MP. On the contrary, false cases were filed against the TDP leaders in the name of attack on the MP's car.

Naidu strongly criticised, saying that it was high time for Gautam Sawang to follow the Indian Penal Code to safeguard the rights of the people but not the 'Jagan Reddy Penal Code'. If the DGP cannot overcome pressure from the ruling party leaders to implement the rule of law, then he should resign and go home.

He welcomed the latest order of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh giving green signal for the panchayat elections in the State. The YCP leaders should realise that judges may change but justice will remain.

Referring to the Dharma Parirakshana Yatra in Tirupati, the TDP chief asked the DGP to clarify how the police permission that was given on Wednesday could be cancelled on Friday. It was not clear what sections or which constitution the AP police were following.

The former chief minister accused the ruling party leaders of provoking the Christian associations to make defamatory comments against the TDP. He asked why he should apologise when it was true that being a Christian, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was not trying to respect the sentiments of other religions. It was true that forcible conversions were going on in this regime and they were being used for commercial purposes.

Naidu demanded the DGP to explain why a royal treatment was being given to pastor Praveen Chakravarthy who was reported to have a bank account in Kadapa. Alleging that the Chief Minister, the DGP and the YSRCP leaders were responsible for religious disharmony in AP now, he said this was what would happen when the Chief Minister, the home minister, the DGP, the CID chief and such top persons belong to one religion.