DGP pats AP police for successfully conducting Hackathon

Vijayawada: The three-day AI4 Andhra Police Hackathon, a national-level programme held from June 27 to 29 concluded on Sunday at RVR & JC College of Engineering in Guntur.

The Hackathon was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday and organised by the AP police in collaboration with knowledge partner 4SightsAI. Over 60 teams including IT companies, startups and academic institutions from India and abroad have participated in the event and showcased AI expertise. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has distributed cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to the winners and congratulated for participation and achieving success. The DGP participating in the closing ceremony on Sunday congratulated the police official ands technical experts who made this event a grand success. He said the Hackathon is a start of long journery for AP police.

He said Dr. Kolla Srinivas, and team transformed their campus overnight—new elevator, cutting-edge hackathon arena, and boundless hospitality. He further said the Tech-savvy officers like Raj Kumari, Fakkirappa, Malika Garg, Vakul, Tushar, and Kishore curated and refined eight deployable challenges and also all the members of Event management team. Harish Kumar Gupta also praised the local police stating that ther frontline officers and the newly formed Prism unit ensured uninterrupted support.

He said every participant was a winner and felt India’s enterprises have yet to embrace GenAI and Agentic AI at production scale; many may not even know these terms. He said the AP police has taken the uphill task and proved what is possible by successfully organising the Hackathon in Guntur.