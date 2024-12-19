  • Menu
DGP pats Vizianagaram cops for success of Lok Adalats

DGP pats Vizianagaram cops for success of Lok Adalats
DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao presenting a certificate of appreciation to district SP Vakul Jindal and others at state police office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday

SP Jindal and other officials help settle 5,345 cases in many Lok Adalats held in district on Dec 14

Vizianagaram : DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appreciated district SP Vakul Jindal for delivering outstanding performance in terms of disposing of several cases in Lok Adalat. The DGP patted Jindal along with CI Ramakrishna, SI K Rajesh, and head constable K Sanyasi Naidu, constable V I Srinivas at police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

The Vizianagaram police settled 5,345 cases in several Lok Adalats conducted in the district on December 14. On the occasion, the DGP has presented cash reward and merit certificates to police staff.

Later, Jindal said that the police played a key role in convincing both parties to settle the cases in an amicable way.

“We explained to the petitioners benefits of solving the issues through compromise to save time and money. We will continue with the same spirit in future and support the common people to get relief from cases and legal disputes,” he said.

