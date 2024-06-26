DGP urged to provide employment to tribals

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the plight of unemployed tribal youth languishing in jails for indulging in transportation of ganja, Vadithya Soma Sankar Naik, member of the AP ST Commission, appealed to director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao in a letter on Tuesday that the Girijan youth who are becoming scapegoats in ganja trafficking, needed to be provide proper employment to wean them away from ganja trafficking.

Moreover, these innocent tribal people are being kept in remand for months together when they were caught by the police. He said that he was humbly requesting the police authorities to kindly consider the issue on humanitarian grounds in the interest of the welfare and necessary remedial measure may be taken to curb the cultivation of ganja.

Soma Sankar Naik said that he wanted to bring to the notice of the DGP that most of the tribal employees working in the department are not given the fair chance to work in the focal areas. He appealed to the DGP to kindly issue instructions to the authorities to do social justice to the tribal people.

He submitted to the DGP that a sizeable number of tribal unemployed youth is waiting for the opportunity to work in the police department. He appealed to the DGP to kindly take necessary steps to fill up the backlog vacancies in the police department.