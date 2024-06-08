Dharmana suffers humiliating defeat at the hands of TDP debutant

Srikakulam : Former minister Dharmana Prasada Rao was defeated twice at the hands of TDP debutants Gunda Laxmi Devi and Gondu Shankar in 2014 and in 2024 elections.

This info is currently circulating on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms here.

Prasada Rao hails from Mubagam village in Polaki mandal of Narasannapeta Assembly constituency. He contested in elections for the first time from Narasannapeta constituency as Congress nominee in 1985 elections and was defeated by the then senior TDP leader Simma Prabhakar Rao.

Later in 1989 elections, Prasada Rao won as Congress nominee by defeating TDP candidate Simma Prabhakar Rao. Again in 1994 elections, Prasada Rao was defeated in the hands of TDP candidate Baggu Laxmana Rao. But in the 1999 elections. Prasada Rao won against his rival TDP candidate Baggu Laxmana Rao.

By 2004 elections, Prasada Rao was shifted to Srikakulam Assembly constituency after fielding his elder brother Dharmana Krishna Das as Congress candidate for Narasannapeta constituency.

From Srikakulam constituency, Dharmana Prasada Rao was elected twice as Congress candidate in 2004 and in 2009 elections by defeating the TDP candidate and former minister Gunda Appala Surya Narayana. In the two terms, Prasada Rao had served as minister for revenue and also minister for roads and buildings.

However in 2014 elections, Prasada Rao was defeated in the hands of TDP debutant Gunda Laxmidevi by a margin of 24,131 votes.

Again in 2019 elections, he bounced back and defeated TDP’s Gunda Laxmi Devi.

But there have been allegations against Prasada Rao that he had encouraged illegal land deals and failed to resolve issues pertaining to the poor and his own community people during the last five years. As a result in 2024 elections, Prasada Rao suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of his TDP rival Gondu Shankar.

