  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday in Done

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy celebrates Nara Lokeshs birthday in Done
x
Highlights

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the MLA candidate for the Telugu Desam Party in Done, celebrated the birthday of Nara Lokesh Babu, the National TDP General Secretary.

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the MLA candidate for the Telugu Desam Party in Done, celebrated the birthday of Nara Lokesh Babu, the National TDP General Secretary. They cut a cake at the TDP office in Don along with other TDP leaders.

The event was also attended by former MPP RE Raghavendra, Don Constituency TDP Advisory Committee President Muralikrishna Goud, and various other TDP leaders. Additionally, the invention of Surya, RK, and Yuvaharam calendars was celebrated during the event.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X