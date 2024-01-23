Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday in Done

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the MLA candidate for the Telugu Desam Party in Done, celebrated the birthday of Nara Lokesh Babu, the National TDP General Secretary. They cut a cake at the TDP office in Don along with other TDP leaders.

The event was also attended by former MPP RE Raghavendra, Don Constituency TDP Advisory Committee President Muralikrishna Goud, and various other TDP leaders. Additionally, the invention of Surya, RK, and Yuvaharam calendars was celebrated during the event.







