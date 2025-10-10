Dhone municipality earns national Swachhta award

Dhone: Dhone Municipality has earned national recognition by securing the Swachhta Award in the India-wide cleanliness rankings.

The achievement has brought immense pride to the people of Dhone, marking a new milestone in the town’s civic progress and commitment to public hygiene.

Expressing happiness over the award, MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Municipal Commissioner Prasad Goud, Vice Chairman Harikishan, and all the municipal staff on Thursday.

He said the award symbolises the collective spirit of Dhone’s residents, whose cooperation and civic responsibility have played a crucial role in achieving this distinction.

“This recognition stands as a testament to the people’s participation and the tireless efforts of municipal employees who have maintained cleanliness and discipline across the town,” the MLA said.

He assured that the State Government would continue to extend full support to further develop Dhone as a clean, green, and modern municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Prasad Goud and Vice Chairman Harikishan expressed gratitude to the MLA for his constant encouragement and guidance.

They said that despite consistent efforts for over a decade, Dhone Municipality had not been able to secure the Swachhta Award in the past.

However, under the present coalition government, and with the proactive involvement of the MLA, significant progress was made in maintaining sanitation, introducing efficient waste management systems, and easing traffic congestion.

Officials added that Dhone Municipality has now secured the 440th rank at the national level in the Swachhta survey.

They expressed confidence that this achievement will attract additional funds and support from the Central Government for further urban development projects.

The award, they said, serves as both recognition and motivation for the municipal administration to continue its mission of transforming Don into one of the most progressive and well-maintained towns in Andhra Pradesh.