DIEPC approves Rs 5.19 cr subsidies for 89 industries

Tirupati: The district industrial export promotion committee (DIEPC) meeting has approved Rs 5.19 crore subsidies for 89 industries. The committee also decided to encourage industrialists by providing them all infrastructure facilities. The meeting held at Tirupati Collectorate on Saturday was chaired by Collector K Venkataramana Reddy. Addressing the meeting, the Collector said that extensive publicity was required as the district has a favourable atmosphere for setting up industries. He asked the officials to ground the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) loans at appropriate time. Awareness on the priority of industries towards setting up of MSMEs should be created at the mandal level meetings, he pointed out.

The lead bank manager has to take steps to ensure bank loans for Khadi and Village industries. The Collector said that under the single desk platform, so far 401 approvals were given for setting up industries out of 422 applications received. While 10 more applications are under consideration, permissions to 11 more units are pending. He asked the officials and bankers to work in a coordinated manner in attracting industrialists which can create employment opportunities and prevent migration of unemployed youth to other areas.

As recommended by the inspection committee, Rs.5.19 crore subsidies were approved for 89 industries. Out of these, investment subsidy has been cleared for 43 industries, power subsidy for 19, interest subsidy for 17, SGST relief for one industry, stamp duty for six among others have been approved.

The meeting reviewed the progress of establishing Kalamkari handicrafts clusters at Guttakindapalli in Srikalahasti, printing cluster at Vemuru and saree printing and dyeing cluster at Venkatagiri which were taken up under cluster development programme (CDP). The Collector said that the exports of industrial products from Tirupati district were around Rs 9,889.60 crore as of October 2022. It has also approved the proposal to allot land belonging to the APIIC for three industries in Tirupati and Naidupet. Deputy chief inspector of factories Rama Krishna said that inspections were mandatory as per GO no 78 and so far inspections were conducted in 84 industries. District Industries officer Prathap Reddy, APIIC Zonal Manager Suhana Sony, Lead Bank manager Subhash, District fire officer Ramanaiah and others attended the meeting.