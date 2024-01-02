DIG Ravi Prakash promoted as IG

Vijayawada: Deputy inspector general of police Ravi Prakash who has been discharging duty as the commissioner of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has been promoted as the inspector general of police on Monday.

It may be recalled that Ravi Prakash who worked the superintendent of police and DIG in various districts across the state has been appointed as director of SEB sometime back. Later, he has been promoted as the Commissioner.

The SEB has been proactive to arrest the smuggling of Ganja under his direction.

The state government announced the promotion to some DIGs last week.

As the IG of police, Ravi Prakash, wishing happy New Year to the SEB personnel, instructed them to be more vigilant in discharging their duty in the New Year.