- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
- China’s factory output losing steam
DIG Ravi Prakash promoted as IG
Vijayawada: Deputy inspector general of police Ravi Prakash who has been discharging duty as the commissioner of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has been promoted as the inspector general of police on Monday.
It may be recalled that Ravi Prakash who worked the superintendent of police and DIG in various districts across the state has been appointed as director of SEB sometime back. Later, he has been promoted as the Commissioner.
The SEB has been proactive to arrest the smuggling of Ganja under his direction.
The state government announced the promotion to some DIGs last week.
As the IG of police, Ravi Prakash, wishing happy New Year to the SEB personnel, instructed them to be more vigilant in discharging their duty in the New Year.