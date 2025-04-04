DIG visits 5th battalion, inspects training facilities

Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti visited the 5th Battalion in Chintalavalasa to assess the facilities available for upcoming police training sessions. The Andhra Pradesh government is currently recruiting around 6,500 police constables, and the selection process is underway. Once completed, the recruits will undergo training at various police training colleges and battalion centres.

In this regard, DIG Gopinath inspected the battalion’s infrastructure and directed officials to submit a request to the government for additional facilities. During his visit, he examined the dormitories, kitchen, dining hall, toilets, bathrooms, library, and parade ground.

Commandant Mallika Garg briefed him on the existing infrastructure and highlighted the need for further upgrades. The DIG specifically enquired about the functioning of fans in dormitories, the availability of beds and cots, and the adequacy of teaching staff.

SP Vakul Jindal was also present during the inspection.