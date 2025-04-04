Live
- Markets trim early loss as pharma stocks hog limelight
- Hyd records 4 mn sft of office space leasing in Jan-Mar
- Stormy Budget session adjourned
- Universities, Highways bills passed after marathon debate
- Kerala agri minister visits natural farming fields in NTR, Guntur district
- Stone laid for rock fill dam in Gap-1 of Polavaram project
- Fire breaks out in AP secretariat's second block; no casualties reported
- Sharmila alleges injustice to Muslims with Wakf Bill
- Religious fervour marks Haridhra Ghatanam at Vontimitta
- ‘Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025’ to strengthen India-US military ties
DIG visits 5th battalion, inspects training facilities
Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti visited the 5th Battalion in Chintalavalasa to assess the facilities available for upcoming...
Vizianagaram: Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti visited the 5th Battalion in Chintalavalasa to assess the facilities available for upcoming police training sessions. The Andhra Pradesh government is currently recruiting around 6,500 police constables, and the selection process is underway. Once completed, the recruits will undergo training at various police training colleges and battalion centres.
In this regard, DIG Gopinath inspected the battalion’s infrastructure and directed officials to submit a request to the government for additional facilities. During his visit, he examined the dormitories, kitchen, dining hall, toilets, bathrooms, library, and parade ground.
Commandant Mallika Garg briefed him on the existing infrastructure and highlighted the need for further upgrades. The DIG specifically enquired about the functioning of fans in dormitories, the availability of beds and cots, and the adequacy of teaching staff.
SP Vakul Jindal was also present during the inspection.