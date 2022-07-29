Digitisation of voter list starts from September 1

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that specific activities will be implemented to carry out effectively the process of digitisation of voter lists in the district. Along with Joint Collector Ch Sridhar and other officials, she attended a videoconference organised by Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena with the District Collectors on Thursday.

The Collector said digitisation of voter list in the district will start from September 1 and steps will be taken to complete the process by March next year. She said that 80% of the secretariat staff in the district is working as booth-level officials (BLO) and there is sufficient human resources at field level.

The process will be done in two phases namely field-level data collection and computerisation of details and volunteers will not be used for data collection, she informed. She said that under the guidance of EC, digitisation will be monitored without giving scope for any mistakes.

The Collector said the BLOs should carry out a house-to-house survey through 1,570 polling centres in six Assembly constituencies in the district and digitise voter list most transparently.

She said that there are 800 to 1,500 voters in each polling station and Aadhaar details of every house are in the Secretariat. There are 15,44,735 voters in the entire district out of which 7,57,735 are male, 7,86,887 are female and 119 are transgenders, she informed.