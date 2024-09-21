  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh

Dinakar demands detailed probe into ghee adulteration at Tirumala

BJP state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar
Slams former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for turning Tirumala into a commercial centre, instead of spiritual abode

Vijayawada: AP BJP Lanka Dinakar chief spokesperson demanded for the arrest of persons responsible for the supply and use of low-quality adulterated ghee in TTD laddu prasadam during the YSRCP government.

He sought a detailed investigation into the allegations as it hurts the sentiments of Hindus. In a press release on Friday, Dinakar said the quality of laddu prasadam had significantly come down during YSRCP rule.

He alleged the former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had considered Tirumala as the commercial centre, not the holy spiritual centre of Hindus. He recalled that he had conducted a press meet at Tirupati Press Club on November 27 along with local BJP leaders about the TTD Board’s commissions and omissions and diversion of funds for the personal gains of some influential persons.

Dinakar alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy has no faith in Hindu temples’ traditions, customs and rituals. Hence, he never gives declaration while he visits Tirumala temple, alleged Dinakar.

