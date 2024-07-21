Direct sowing paddy crops damaged partially

Srikakulam : Direct sowing paddy crops are partially damaged at several villages across the district due to incessant rains caused by the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

In the wake of dry spell and lack of water facilities, farmers in most of the mandals adopted direct sowing method for cultivation of paddy crops. The paddy plants are started growing for the last one week in the mean while incessant rail fall reported for the last two days in the district under the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Most of the farm fields in the low-lying area where paddy crop is being cultivated through direct sowing method was inundated with the rain water.

Roads are being damaged due to incessant rains. Mainly, road between Srikakulam City and Amadalavalasa Town was damaged. As the road was neglected during the YSRCP regime and on which number of accidents occurred and more than 33 persons died at different points on the road.



It is the only state highway road, where traffic rush is witnessed round the clock as it is connecting railway station at Amadalavalasa and several villages.



Gotta barrage located at Gotta village across the Vamsadhara river and Narayanapuram project located at Narayanapuram across the Nagavali river are receiving in flows due to incessant rains.

