Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Just In
Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
Highlights
The arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in AP is creating a furore across the state. TDP leaders and activists are raising concerns after his...
The arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in AP is creating a furore across the state. TDP leaders and activists are raising concerns after his arrest. MLA Balakrishna and Jana Sena chief strongly condemned Chandrababu's arrest.
The renowned director K. Raghavendra Rao has responded on this topic. With the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, he said that democracy has become a mockery in Andhra Pradesh. He criticized the YSRCP government for being undemocratic towards Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is a visionary leader.
He criticized the YSRCP government for being undemocratic and lamented that the principles of the constitution, written by Dr. Ambedkar, are being disregarded.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS