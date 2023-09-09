  • Menu
Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state

The arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in AP is creating a furore across the state. TDP leaders and activists are raising concerns after his arrest. MLA Balakrishna and Jana Sena chief strongly condemned Chandrababu's arrest.

The renowned director K. Raghavendra Rao has responded on this topic. With the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, he said that democracy has become a mockery in Andhra Pradesh. He criticized the YSRCP government for being undemocratic towards Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is a visionary leader.

He criticized the YSRCP government for being undemocratic and lamented that the principles of the constitution, written by Dr. Ambedkar, are being disregarded.

