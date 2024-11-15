Live
- Call to inculcate habit of reading books
- 63% parents give milk to their kids to maintain intake of calcium
- Maoist Leader Manjula Surrenders in Warangal, Receives ₹20 Lakh Reward
- Kartika Purnima celebrations fervour marks Telugu States, devotees flock to shiva shrines
- YSRCP alleges meagre fund allocations for Super Six schemes
- Telangana CM Reviews Plans for First Anniversary of State Government
- Vijayawada: Kindness Day celebrated
- Rajamahendravaram: Students advised to set clear goals
- Digital locker facility now available at Namma Metro stations
- Swarna Vaijayanthi Mala presented to Tirumala god
Just In
Discom staff neglect jungle clearance at poles
Srikakulam: The negligent attitude of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) in maintaining power lines is causing concern among people across the district. The staff has to monitor power lines, poles and their safety regularly and need to remove creepers and cut tree branches as part of jungle clearance in regular intervals to avoid power interruptions as well as any untoward incidents.
Due to non-clearance of growing creepers and tree branches, power lines and at transformer poles often facing interruptions in supply of power. Power supply network is also getting damaged due to creepers and tree branches.
This situation is prevailing in all urban, semi-urban and surrounding residential areas. When contacted Srikakulam superintendent engineer suggested that the issue could be taken to the notice of mandal level engineers concerned.