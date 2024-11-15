Discom staff neglect jungle clearance at poles

Srikakulam: The negligent attitude of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) in maintaining power lines is causing concern among people across the district. The staff has to monitor power lines, poles and their safety regularly and need to remove creepers and cut tree branches as part of jungle clearance in regular intervals to avoid power interruptions as well as any untoward incidents.

Due to non-clearance of growing creepers and tree branches, power lines and at transformer poles often facing interruptions in supply of power. Power supply network is also getting damaged due to creepers and tree branches.

This situation is prevailing in all urban, semi-urban and surrounding residential areas. When contacted Srikakulam superintendent engineer suggested that the issue could be taken to the notice of mandal level engineers concerned.